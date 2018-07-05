Lifestyle

A Mega Midnight Sale at Mumbai’s GROWEL’s 101!!!

A Mega Midnight Sale at Mumbai’s GROWEL’s 101!!!
Shop and win a trip to Dubai

Avail flat 50% off on participating brands and enjoy heavy discounts on brands like AND, Pantaloons, ESBEDA, VIP, Reliance Foot prints, Sweet Crunch, Karaftidea, Mufti, Pearl, Just Play, JW Juice Bar, Only Parathas, Liberty, Reid & Taylor, Reliance Trends, and many more. Enjoy shopping for all your favorite luxurious brands at half the price. Adding to the excitement, shop for Rs 3000/- and 01 lucky shopper wins holiday for 2 to Dubai. The sale at this Kandivali mall will begin at 11am on both days and end at midnight.

You can click here for more information. http://www.growels101.com/
What: Flat 50% midnight sale
Where: Growel’s 101 Mall, Kandivali East
When: 6th & 7th July 2018, 11:00 AM onwards till Midnight

