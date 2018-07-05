Business

1,2-Propanediol Market Report

1,2-Propanediol Market by Product Type (Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade ) by Application /End User (Functional Fluids, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics, Food, Liquid Detergents ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2017–2025.
This report studies the 1,2-Propanediol Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyses the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the 1,2-Propanediol Market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Market estimations in this report are based on the Marketed sale price of 1,2-Propanediol (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, Market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall 1,2-Propanediol Market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, Market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the Market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and Market risks, opportunities, Market barriers and challenges.
Major players in the Market are identified through secondary research and their Market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and Marketing executives. The percentage splits, Market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product Markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

1,2-Propanediol Market: Product Type
• Industrial Grade
• Food Grade
• Pharmaceutical Grade
1,2-Propanediol Market : End User / Application

• Functional Fluids
• Cosmetics
• Pharmaceutics
• Food
• Liquid Detergents
