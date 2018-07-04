We are a company offering assistance with possession claims through the County Court. Our services are available exclusively to landlords who have properties situated in England and Wales. With the constant changes in legislation surrounding tenancies, it is becoming more and more difficult to avoid the pitfalls which will ultimately result in the failure of your claim, our claims handlers can guide you through all the phases of the eviction process, giving your claim the best chance of success. Take advantage of our free initial telephone consultation, tell us your situation and discuss the best way forward for your particular case. section 8
