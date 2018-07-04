Business

Realigning the Teeth with Six Month Smiles at Park Orthodontics

Plenty of people are unhappy with the alignment of the teeth at the front of their mouth.

[GLASGOW, 04/07/2018] – Looking at photos of themselves online, or looking in the mirror at home, they know that their smile would be improved by a straighter set of teeth. Available now in Glasgow at Park Orthodontics, Six Month Smiles is a method of greatly improving a person’s appearance by making relatively minor adjustments to their front teeth.

Six Month Smiles at Park Orthodontics: How it Works

Before having Six Month Smiles, the patient must first have a talk with the team at Park Orthodontics. The dentist at Park Orthodontics will assess the oral health of the patient and have a good look at their teeth. If Six Month Smiles is the right way to bring about the changes the patient wants, they’ll start wearing the appliance according to a careful treatment plan set out by Park Orthodontics.

Six Month Smiles uses transparent and tooth-coloured materials. This feature vastly reduces the visual impact it makes when the patient opens their mouth. It slowly applies pressure to the teeth over a short period, usually around six months, hence its name. Treatment time with Six Month Smiles at Park Orthodontics is short because it makes minor adjustments to a few teeth, rather than complex changes. The dentist at Park Orthodontics will always tell the patient how long treatment takes, before their time wearing Six Month Smiles begins.

Social Advantages

Six Month Smiles treatment at Park Orthodontics is set up according to meticulous measurements of the patient’s teeth. It’s a comfortable fit, and its low-key construction means it won’t cause the kinds of potential embarrassment associated with other, more visible braces. Once the patient has stopped wearing Six Month Smiles, they’ll be given a retainer by the dentist at Park Orthodontics to wear while they sleep. This ensures their newly-repositioned teeth get used to their improved orientations.

Visual Benefits

Straighter teeth make for a more aesthetically pleasant smile. A better feeling about one’s self-image can result from an improvement in dental alignment. Teeth also do their jobs more easily when they’re brought into more effective positions. Plus, they’re easier for the patient to keep clean.

Visit http://www.parkorthodontics.co.uk today.

