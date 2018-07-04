Entertainment

PokerLion Launched The Android APP

Comment(0)

Just in few days PokerLion turn into the most prominent online poker website in India. The poker gaming site is committed for just Indian Players. What’s more, now they have launched the android application for the poker players who love to play poker on their Mobile phone. To play poker on PokerLion through your mobile device, follow these simple steps (if you are already registered with PokerLion, skip to stage 5, under “Playing Poker with PokerLion on Your Mobile”):
Creating An PokerLion Account
1. Open your mobile browser and go to https://www.pokerlion.com
2. Go To the link Download PokerLion APP or follow the Link : http://bit.ly/PokerLionApp
3. Download the App and Install it. Then open the App on your device. If you have already an account then Log In with your email ID and password.
4. If you don’t have created yet then click the Sign Up link. Put your email Id, User Name, Password, and create the account. And start Play Poker Online.
Playing Poker With PokerLion At Your Mobile
5. Log In to your account, go to your Dashboard.
6. Go to “Play Poker Now”
7. Choose your preferred tournament, Register to the game.
8. Learn, Play And Earn…Be a Real Poker Lion Only At PokerLion.
PokerLion also introduced some offers to Poker players of India. If you are new to PokerLion then you can grab the opportunity to avail these exciting offers. Some of the offers are:
• Download the APP and get Rupees 500 as welcome Bonus
• Refer a friend and get Rupees 1000 as Referral Bonus
• 50% Deposit Bonus
• Get a Chance to Participate In Match IPL Season-3
And many more…

Related Articles
Entertainment

Free Engagement Shoot for a New Wedding Bookings 2018/2019

editor

Antibes, France: Hannah B Walker Photograohics has announced free engagement photoshoots for new Wedding Photography bookings in 2018/2019. Hannah B Walker is the best wedding photographer in France who offers destination wedding shoots all over the world. Hannah B Walker gives a full day coverage, from the time you begin to get ready to the […]
Entertainment

Throw your next event on a luxury yacht

Hosting events, whether it is a family function or a business event is always a challenging task. What everyone does is find a normal and usual place for the event and take care of everything else. But, with a yacht cruise in Dubai, you can now host a unique and one of a kind event. […]
Entertainment

What Makes Forever Events The Most Favored Event Planners In Florida?

(USA, FL -July 03,2018): Forever Events is progressively becoming the Wedding Venues In South Florida owing to their commitment to delivery of fine service and flawless implementation. Forever Events ensures that every event that they organize becomes memorable for all guests with their dedication and impeccable designing. Right from decor to service and styling, every single […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *