PepsiCo Renews Contract with The Sourcing Group

New York, NY (May 24, 2017) — PepsiCo has renewed its contract with The Sourcing Group (TSG), selecting TSG as its preferred vendor for overseas sourcing and best-in-class creative design plus fulfillment of premium and promotional materials.
“This contract will enable TSG to expand its promotional marketing and point-of-purchase offerings across PepsiCo’s 22 iconic food and beverage brands,” said Paul Joseph, Director of Promotional Programs. “TSG will serve as a true partner to PepsiCo in promotional events, seasonal programs and licensed events that are co-branded with the NFL and the NBA.”
“We are excited to continue and expand our business relationship with PepsiCo,” added Dennis Clemente, TSG President. “Paul and his team have developed several successful, customized sourcing and fulfillment programs by leveraging our proprietary MultiSource technology.”
About The Sourcing Group
The Sourcing Group (TSG) is a leading business process outsourcing service (BPO) provider recognized for commitment to customer satisfaction. Clients in more than 20,000 locations benefit from transparent, vendor neutral solutions through TSG’s MultiSource™ platform, developed with a single goal: simplify and optimize management processes using the very latest in scalable technology.
Built from decades of proven experience, TSG brings a standard of seamless efficiency to the strategic sourcing, fulfillment and accounting of print logistics and brand marketing collateral; providing a complete suite of services including omni-channel communications across industries, print on demand and more. Learn more at thesourcinggroup.com

media contact
Samantha Caan | The Sourcing Group
631.494.5285

