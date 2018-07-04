Business

Packaging Connections give new name to its Newsletter

Gurugram, India, July 1, 2018 – Packaging Connections newsletter which was first sent
on 18th March 2005 has now completed more than 13 gold years. It has been sent to its
readers without any fail every Tuesday of the week. Among these years it has achieved
global reach of 100 thousand+ packaging professionals across 120+ countries. The
newsletter has got appreciations from many learned professionals worldwide. The original
name of the newsletter was “Good Morning Packaging” which was liked and well accepted
by everyone. To bring some change, it was renamed to “Packaging Connector” during
January 2017 till mid of year 2018. With effect from July 2018 the newsletter has got a new
name as “Packaging Ideas that Inspire”.
We mainly bring you the packaging information that could be useful to you. It may or may
not necessarily be the latest information but sometimes old ideas are also applicable in the
today’s situation. So we can say that we present you packaging ideas that inspire. This is
the reason now the heading of this information bulletin has been changed to “Packaging
Ideas that inspire”, says Sandeep Goyal, CEO, Sanex Packaging Connections Pvt. Ltd. a







