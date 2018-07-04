Madame launches its new store

At Dwarka, New Delhi

Madam the women’s clothing brand launches its new store at Dwarka in New Delhi. This will be Madame’s 25thstore in Delhi NCR. The store follows in the new design concept which reflects brand’s commitment to sustainability within an architectural and fashionable atmosphere.

Spread over 1,000 square feet of selling space on one floor, the new store has a clean, modern feel and offers a curated selection of apparel, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for women. A standout attraction of the new store is the display table made of wood & metal placed at the entrance that drives customer’s attraction towards the latest trends.

Madame’s new store will have latest Summer’18 collections with the styles that are worth discovering. Jump onto the trendsetter bandwagon with Madame Women and explore the ensembles to suit your style. The store features the best range of outfits like blazers, jackets, skirts, denims, tops, flowy dresses that would set your ultra-chic look. All the styles are refreshing and exciting with an edited version of trends.

Madame is a fashion-forward brand that promises to dress girls from their innocent teen year to their confident adulthood. At Madame the in-store associates make sure to help the fashion-focused customers find styles she loves and introduces to ones she’ll love to explore

At present, Madame is expanded all over India with a total number of 150 exclusive stores. Madame is retailed through online marketplaces including Myntra, Jabong and Amazon. Additionally, the brand will have its own online store to help cater its customer from anywhere, by simply visiting the website – www.glamly.com

About MADAME

MADAME is a fashion-forward brand designed and created for all fashion lovers. It was founded on January 1, 1993, with its Head Office in Ludhiana, Punjab and corporate branch offices in Gurugram & Mumbai. Madame is Jain Amar Clothing’s major fashion brand. The word Madame is derived from French word which means Madam (Lady) and thus gives a widespread appeal to young women.

HISTORY

Madame’s first flagship store was opened in the year 2002 in Mumbai and by 2004 total 25 stores were opened across India. Since then Madame never looked back and completed 50 stores by the year 2006. Year 2011 was a landmark in the history of Madame as it completed its 100th store in India and kept its foot in International Market by opening store in Saudi Arabia (KSA).

MANUFACTURING

An idea starts with a strong motive to pour it into reality. Our fashion forecasters always keep an eye on upcoming trends and co-ordinate with our highly skilled team of designers to bring that in reality. Madame has its manufacturing unit in Noorwala (Ludhiana) and has over xyz number of designers fulfilling fashion requirements of young women across globe.

Once the products are ready, they are distributed in respective Madame stores from our Distribution centre based in Bhattian (Ludhiana) considering the season, trend and preference of the residents. There are some basic trends which are carried over from year to year. On the contrary, the style changes on store shelves from season to season i.ie., Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter.

STORES

The brand has undergone notable expansion, opening its first exclusive store in Mumbai in 2002. There were 64 exclusive stores in 2010 and also 600 multi-brand outlets. In 2014, there were 102 exclusive stores across India. At present, Madame is expanded all over India with a total number of 150 exclusive stores and approx. 400+ multi-brand outlets. Madame aims at opening up to 20 stores every year.

PRODUCTS

Madame deals in a wide range of women western clothing, shoes, handbags, glasses and accessories.