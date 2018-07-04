Health and Wellness

Looking after teeth

While one’s home oral hygiene routine provides defence against tooth decay and gum disease, regular professional care from the Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist is also a necessity.

[LONDON, 4/7/2018] – A Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist can provide the full range of oral health care. Cosmetic dentistry, urgent repairs and restorations, and regular preventive treatments are all on offer from the Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist.

Different kinds of treatment

The twice-yearly visit to the Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist is a crucial part of good oral health. When gum disease and tooth decay begin to take hold, the early signs are too discreet for the patient to notice at home. The skill and experience of a Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist means they can intervene with treatment before disease causes unnecessary harm. The Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist can also advise the patient on how to adjust their tooth brushing regime to maximise its effectiveness.

Aesthetic reasons often cause people to visit the Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist. Chipped teeth and tooth discolouration are common occurrences that can negatively affect the way a person feels about their appearance. Treatment for these conditions is speedy and effective.

The teeth whitening process turns a funny-looking smile into one that’s fresh and bright. Patients can select the particular shade of white they want for their smile, and the straightforward procedure leaves them with a fresh-feeling mouth.

Improvements

When a person has one or more teeth missing in London, they can have legitimate oral health concerns as well as cosmetic dissatisfaction. Gaps in the smile are usually not pleasant to look at. A Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist has a range of tooth replacement methods including bridges and dentures. Dental implants are joined with the patient’s jawbone to provide properly anchored replacement teeth that do their jobs with natural stability.

Looking ahead

A Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist can enhance the alignment of a patient’s teeth to improve their effectiveness as well as their appearance. Modern-day braces and aligners are designed to be nearly invisible, so the patient avoids the social discomfort associated with traditional metal braces.

A Harley Street Dental Clinic dentist aims to improve a person’s overall health by professionally caring for their teeth and gums.

