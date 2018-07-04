Business

Lab Glassware Industry in China : Share, Market Size, Growth, Forecast And Analysis Report 2018

The global Lab Glassware market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Lab Glassware development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Lab Glassware by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Fisher Scientific
  • DWK Life Sciences
  • Corning
  • Quark Enterprises
  • Bellco Glass
  • Wilmad-LabGlass?SP Industries?
  • Hamilton Laboratory Glass
  • Kavalierglass
  • BOROSIL
  • Hilgenberg
  • Glacier Glass Works
  • Eagle Laboratory Glass Company
  • Jencons Glass Industries
  • Sibata Scientific Technology
  • Promax
  • Glassco Group
  • Cosmo Laboratory Equipment
  • Hario
  • Pioneer Scientific Instrument
  • SCAM Lab Glass
  • Sichuan Shubo
  • Huaou Industry
  • North Glass
  • Tianbao Glass Instrument
  • Shanghai Heqi Glassware
  • Jianghai Instrument Fitting
  • Kahotest Citotest Labware Manufacturing
  • Haimen Shengbang Laboratory Equipment
  • Yadong Glassware

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

  • South China
  • East China
  • Southwest China
  • Northeast China
  • North China
  • Central China
  • Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Container
  • Measurer
  • Filter
  • Other

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

  • Chemical Laboratory
  • Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory
  • Food Testing Laboratory
  • Other

 

