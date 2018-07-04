Business

Invest in Steady Income with Bergan & Company’s Property Management Services

From home preparations to rent collection, Bergan & Company handles all the aspects of rental property management for its clients’ ease and convenience. As a result, clients do not need to worry about their investments and receive the financial benefits of renting property.

[CENTENNIAL, 7/4/2018]—Owning rental property can provide a steady income. Given that there are many buyers in the market interested in renting, catering to that market provides many financial opportunities. However, if the proprietor does not have the experience or the right skills to handle this, it could be difficult to manage. This is where real estate agencies such as Bergan & Company want to help homeowners in Colorado.

They understand the difficulties of running rentals and have the skills, experience, and real estate knowledge to handle all aspects of property management services. In return, its clients receive the benefits of owning property.

Property Management Services in Denver

Bergan & Company currently manages over 300 rentals in Denver alone and, in the past year, collected around $6.1 million in rent. The services are useful for homeowners interested in entering their property in the rental real estate market and receive passive income while the company’s team handles the rest.

The team first offers a free rental review and assessment to understand how much they could earn from renting out their property. Next, they help owners find qualified tenants as well as prepare the home so that potential renters may be interested. Once there is a tenant, Bergan & Company will handle rent collection, house maintenance, and even provide eviction services if needed.

Financial Independence and Steady Income

Bergan & Company’s property management service is a good investment for those looking to increase their income or improve their portfolio through real estate investments. Its services provide property owners with monthly passive income while giving them the time to do other tasks. It provides them with good financial security with little hassle on their part.

About Bergan & Company

Bergan & Company leads the property management and investment industry in Denver and other cities in Colorado. The family-owned company has been operating since 1961. It continues to provide dependable and rock-solid real estate advice and property owners assistance.

Bergan & Company’s services include property management, brokerage and investment, rental price analysis and others. It is a member of the South Metro Denver Realtor Association and accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

To learn more, visit their website at https://berganco.com/ today.

