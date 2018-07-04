Business

Construction Chemicals Market is Projected to Observe Significant Gains till 2024

Comment(0)

The Global Construction Chemicals Market is likely to attain USD 67.61 billion by 2024. It is projected to observe significant gains over the forecast period (2016-2024). The market is driven by rising demand from several end-use industries comprising residential and non-residential & infrastructure. Brisk move towards urbanization along with escalating focus of infrastructure growth in promising economies will stimulate the demand further.

The worldwide construction chemicals market can be segmented by products, end-users, and regions.  Products are concrete admixtures, concrete sealants, concrete adhesives, and protective coatings. Concrete admixtures segment contributed for above 64.7% of the total market volume shares in 2015.

Browse Details of Report@ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/construction-chemicals-market

They are extensively used in concrete to improve its physical and chemical properties and are utilized in all types of constructions for instance non-buildings, residential, and non-residential infrastructure. Construction chemicals develop the power of the building structure. It provides superior durability, chemical resistance, and noticeably lowers the water and cement necessity.

End-users in the market encompass residential and non-residential & infrastructure. Non-residential & infrastructure sector accounted more than 60% l revenue shares in 2015. In this sector, construction chemicals find usage in manufacturing and industrial buildings, composition of warehouses, hotels and retail, and office spaces.

Main regional segments in the global construction chemicals market are Asia Pacific, North America Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific was the leading market for construction chemicals in 2015. It was valued close to 45% in terms of value in the same year. India and China are the chief countries in this region accounting for above 50% of the total revenue.

The worldwide construction industry is gradually recovering post the decline in 2008 and 2009. Several European construction companies achieved substantial shares in 2015. The expansion of the construction chemicals industry is directly linked with the intensification of construction market at the global scale.

Market participants are mounting their customer base through strategies counting exhibitions and new product launches. U.S. based Dow Chemical Company is a key participant in this market. The company manufactures an extensive variety of adhesive and sealant products. Other top most players in the market include FOSROC Chemicals India Private Limited, BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Limited, Dow Chemical Company, W.R. Grace & Company, and Sika AG.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/bulk-chemicals-industry

Related Articles
Business

Global Spa Bed Market Forecast to 2023 with Competitive Landscape Analysis and ecosystem player profiles and strategies

editor

Description : Spa Bed-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Spa Bed industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report […]
Business

See the classified ads Los Angeles for the role of the professional realtor

Selling your house should not be an issue now with the professional realtor ready to do the hard work for you. You need the expertise of such a professional to guide you through the grind. The realtor takes care of all queries thereby ensuring that you end up selling the house to the right person. […]
Business

Potassium Metabisulfite Market Growth Overview and Size by 2024

Global Potassium Metabisulfite Market: Overview Potassium metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white crystalline powder that possesses a pungent odor. It is used as a chemical sterilant or an antioxidant. It can be used as an alternative to sodium metabisulfite as it is a disulfite. Potassium metabisulfite is generally preferred as it does not […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *