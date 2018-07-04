Uncategorized

Birla Carbon to participate in Deutsche Kautschuk-Tagung (DKT) 2018 German Rubber Conference

Comment(0)

Birla Carbon will participate at the Deutsche Kautschuk-Tagung (DKT) 2018 German Rubber Conference that will be held from July 2-5, 2018 at Nuremberg, Germany. The DKT 2018 conference has been organized with the purpose of bringing together the international rubber and elastomer industry, to discuss and highlight various ideas and get complete focus on the rubber processing industry.

The DKT conference provides an opportunity to engage with other like-minded businesses, researchers and influencers in the rubber industry. Birla Carbon will be present at booth – 323 in Hall no. 12 at the DKT conference.

John Davidson, President, Europe and Africa, Birla Carbon, shared, “Exhibitions like DKT, held on a global level, are beneficial for us at Birla Carbon, as we get a chance to showcase our knowledge as industry players as well as gain insights into the current industry trends. We are indeed glad to be a part of this year’s DKT and look forward to some engaging conversations.”

Held once in every three years, the DKT conference is attended by around 300 exhibitors and 3,000 professionals, along the value chain of rubber and elastomers segment. The conference, spread over three days, will witness a university session wherein young researchers will be given an opportunity to showcase their work in the field of raw materials of rubber, TPE, fillers and their properties as well as essential process technology such as compounding, vulcanization, rubber extrusion, injection molding and simulation.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

X-Pak Supplies Custom Printed Strapping for Businesses

X-Pak offers custom printing services for their strapping products. Each strap from X-Pak is robust, safe and complies with Australian shipping standards. [Tamworth, 27/06/2018] – X-Pak, a family owned strapping business based in Australia, provides custom printed strapping options for businesses that want branded strapping. The company ensures that every strapping system is robust, safe […]
Uncategorized

Here is how to enjoy a wedding post box to Post Box For Hire

We all get to discover the sheer importance of royal mail post boxes only when it comes biting us because of the urgency of the matter. People often do not realize how important is having the assurance that they can enjoy red royal mail post boxes with ease and without experiencing any particular hassles linked […]
Uncategorized

Global Organic Pigments 2018 Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecasts Analysis Report

Market Synopsis of Organic Pigments Market: The global organic pigments market has experienced an enormous growth over the past decade and as per MRFR analysis, the global market will touch higher growth rate of around 4.5 % during the forecast years. The organic pigment market is completely driven by the increase usage of its application industries […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *