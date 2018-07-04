Business

Baby Borrow Rental’s Car Seats Help to Keep Children Safe on Long Trips

The rental company for baby equipment in South Florida, Baby Borrow Rental, offers a variety of car seats to help families protect their babies while they travel around Florida.

[Fort Lauderdale, 07/04/2018] — Baby Borrow Rental has a wide selection of baby car seats for families to rent while they visit Florida. Car seats are essential accessories to keep children safe during long drives.

The company explains that renting a car seat for a child is a better option to avoid the inconvenience of bringing extra baggage. Families can rent the car seat for at least three days up to four weeks.

High-Quality Car Seats from Reliable Brands

Families will have more fun visiting different places in Florida when they know their child is safe. Baby Borrow Rental offers an extensive collection of baby car seats to help families have a more enjoyable trip.

Baby Borrow Rental’s high-quality car seats give full protection to a child. Each car seat undergoes inspection and sanitation to maintain their safety. Baby Borrow Rental carries a variety of car seat options from reliable baby equipment brands including Britax, Chicco, Graco, and more.

A Car Seat for Each Child

Baby Borrow Rental’s collection of car seats varies in styles that can accommodate every child’s needs. It could be a regular variety with a snug adjustable harness or parents can go for the carry all-in-one stroller and infant car seat models.

One of the top-rated car seats is the Britax Boulevard car seat. This car seat has two layers of impact protection and a strong stabilizing steel frame. This structure will provide optimal protection to the child.

The company offers specific pricing for every length of stay. In case the family has some changes with their schedule, they can pay for additional rate for each extra day.

About Baby Borrow Rental

Baby Borrow Rental is a rental company in South Florida operating since 1972. The company offers safe and clean baby equipment and other essential items from the top brands at the best prices. Its equipment rental includes delivery and assembly. Baby Borrow Rental is near the Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale Airport.

For more information, visit https://www.babyborrow.com/ today.

