Business

Aseptic Packaging Market– Trends Now & Growth Beyond

ConvergedMarkets Comment(0)

The global aseptic packaging market was estimated at USD 40 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2018 to 2025. Aseptic packaging ensures filling of commercial product into a sterilized container. Significant demand from application industries such as, food, beverages and pharmaceuticals, and the eco-friendly nature of aseptic packaging are major factors that promote its adoption. In addition, the growth of the packaging industry in the developing countries such as China and India also acts as a key growth driver for the global aseptic packaging market.

The food application segment is expected to hold the largest share owing to the increase in the applications of aseptic packaging in products such as cups, trays, bags, and pouches. In addition, applications in the food industry are expected to increase in the emerging countries owing to the increasing acceptance of processed and packaged food options.

Asia-Pacific is estimated be the fastest growing region; with the increasing population, there is an increasing demand for food. Also, lifestyle changes in the developing countries such as China and India boost the demand for ready-to-eat and packaged food. Also, the demand for healthy and safe packaging is growing due to the increasing disposable income of the population. All these factors support the growth of the global aseptic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.

View full report @ https://convergedmarkets.com/aseptic-packaging-market-by-material-plastic-paper-paperboard-metal-glass-wood-type-carton-bottle-can-bag-pouche-pre-filled-syringe-vial-ampoule-application-and-global-opportun

The key players in the global aseptic packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval International, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Robert Bosch GmbH and Greatview Aseptic Packaging. Some of the recent developments by the key players in the global aseptic packaging market are as follows:
In April 2016, Bemis Company acquired the medical device packaging operations and related value-added services of SteriPack Group, which is a leading player of sterile packaging solutions for medical device and pharmaceutical applications.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of key companies and competitive analysis of developments recorded in the industry in the last eight years. In this report, market dynamics such as drivers, barriers, opportunities, challenge, and factor analysis has been discussed in detail. Key market players such as Amcor, Bemis Company, Tetra Laval International, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Robert Bosch, and Greatview Aseptic Packaging have been profiled to provide an insight into the competitive scenario in the global aseptic packaging market. Leading manufacturers of aseptic packaging are adopting strategies such as expansion and merger & acquisition to enhance their global reach.

Related Articles
Business

Global Trends Impacting the Market for Food Packaging Market 2018

Food packaging ensures the protection of food products and ensures to improve the shelf-life of the product thereby, attracting more number of customers. The food packaging market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period with the advent of numerous production facilities with the objective of catching up with  latest trends in the market. Also, […]
Business

Chicory Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2025

Global Chicory Market: Brief Overview Chicory a member of the dandelion family, is a perennial herbaceous plant, mostly used for salads. The root of chicory is roasted and used as an adjective as well as a substitute for coffee. Chicory is gaining popularity on account of its health benefits such as reduction in arthritis pain, […]
Business

Non-Resilient Flooring Market Report

Non-Resilient Flooring Market Report by Product Type (Ceramic Tiles Flooring, Stone Flooring ) by Application /End User (Residential, Non-residential ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026. This report studies the Non-Resilient Flooring Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *