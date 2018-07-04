Environment

A DISCUSSION ON THE PLIGHT ON INDIAN FARMERS

Comment(0)

Shri. Sanjay Dalmia, leading philanthropist and industry leader hosted an afternoon for activist and author Kota Neelima’s book Widows of Vidharbha: Making of Shadows, that chronicles the life of 16 widows of Indian farmers. The evening was followed by a panel discussion between Ms. Neelima and Mr.Dalmia offering an insightful perspective. The panel was moderated by senior journalist Ms. Gargi Parsai, who has extensively written on farmers’ suicide, agriculture, food, water resources, rural development, gender and health issues.

They tabled their views on the various development lead policies of the government on farmers. Ms. Kota Neelima said, “The government and political parties deal with farmers like patrons, deciding who does and doesn’t deserve support. However, when it comes to corporate, the same state trusts businessmen with not just massive loans but friendly policy. The question has to be asked: Is it really a democracy where the rich get what they want and the farmers commit suicide because he is invisible to the state?”

Mr. Sanjay Damia talked about the initiatives and contributions by the industry leaders towards the farmers. His recommendations to the governing bodies as well as other fellow Indians looked at enhancing and uplifting the status of farmers in our country. He said, “Farmers’ suicides and government apathy are closely linked to each other. Progressively, governments have, in their quest of appeasing the city denizens and corporate India neglected those who till the land and fill our plates with food.”

Hard loan terms, shifty markets, and zero progress in the technology enhancement of the agricultural sector have rendered the farmer helpless. Even the proposed reserve price is too small a support to offer.

The talk was attended by city’s significant personalities including Ms. Anshu Khanna, Ms. Sushmita Clays, Laxmana Dalmia, Jai Madaan, Parul Mahajan, Amber Paridhi Sahai at the Dalmia House, 9 Tees January Marg, New Delhi.

Related Articles
Environment

Recycling 2018

editor

Recycling 2018 invites all the participants across the globe to attend the 9th International conference on Recycling: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Which is going to be held in Vancouver, Canada during December 5-6, 2018 we extend a warm welcome to the distinguished Nobel laureates, speakers, delegates related to recycling research, Recycling Industries, Recycling Associations and […]
Environment

Blockchain in Energy Industry Market Will Grow Incredibly At CAGR 29%| Forecast 2018-2023

editor

The key players of global blockchain in energy Industry market expected to play a major in transformation. Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The global blockchain in energy industry is segmented based on technology type, platform type, implementation type, end-use industries, and by applications across the different regions of the world. With the ability […]
Environment

Electric Motors 2018 Market Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update, Industry Growth Rate and Segmentation by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:- One of the key drivers for the growth of Electric motors market is the increasing adoption of electric motors in the industrial machinery along with household appliances. The increase in need of more efficient electric motors for achieving efficiency in usage of energy along with cost effectiveness is driving the growth of the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *