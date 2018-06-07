Plastics Market to Earn a Valuation of USD 1050.00 billion by the end of 2025

A research study titled, “Plastics Market by product type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Plastics Market was valued around USD 492.32 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 1050.00 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.78% during the forecast period, owing to various advantages of plastic materials. Plastics are a large array of synthetic or semi-synthetic natural solids which are molded or transformed into numerous useful products. Generally, plastics are natural polymers which occur sometimes naturally or developed from petrochemicals and have elevated molecular weights. Global plastic market is regularized by means of the end user market application. Due to their low price, the flexibility of use, accessibility to raw materials and ease of production, plastics have dismissed many traditional materials such as paper, wood, metal, glass, leather, and ceramic in the most of their applications. The rising demand for durable and sustainable products in a variety of end-user industries is fueling the demand for a range of plastics worldwide. The expansion of key end use industries, primarily construction and packaging and flexible characteristics of plastics involving pressure resistance and better heat, making them more appropriate for various industries.

The Plastics Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Plastics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016-2025:

Polypropylene (PP)

PET

Polyethylene (PE)

PVC

Engineering Plastics

Polystyrene

Plastics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Textiles

Packaging

Transportation

Construction

Plastics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the global plastic market include E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Dow Chemicals and BASF SE. Other players in the plastic market are ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastics, Indorama Corp., Nan Ya Plastics, M&G Chemicals, DAK Americas, Octal Petrochem and Total SA.

