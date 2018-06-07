Business

PAKSMART’s Case-Packer Machine Offers Superior Shelf-Ready Packaging

PAKSMART provides its optimum Shelf-Ready Packaging PC40SR to businesses in need of case packer machines. Its machine can improve product positioning strategies and speed up production.

[NORTH ROCKS, 07/06/2018] – PAKSMART takes note of businesses that focus on selling products that need shelf-ready packaging (SRP). The company offers its PC40SR, its case packer machine, to provide ready-to-display products to businesses that sell them.

“We have a packaging machine made for you,” the company shares.

Quick and Efficient SRP Production

Using PAKSMART’s PC40SR gives businesses the opportunity to achieve fast production when it comes to their shelf-ready packaging (SRP).

SRP, or retail-ready packaging (RRP), pertains to the packing of products so businesses can deliver items in a ready-to-display merchandising unit. The PC40SR places products that come in SRP with no need for unpacking or repacking.

The machine helps businesses improve their efficiency in replenishing at store level. This capability enhances a business’s overall product availability, which in turn, results in better product sales.

The PC40SR also gives businesses the opportunity to have their products displayed in a strategic manner. Not only does the machine help in making a store’s products more noticeable, but it also leaves a smaller environmental footprint with easily recyclable corrugated cardboard.

The Key Features

PAKSMART’s PC40SR helps enhance a business’s product availability, creating opportunities for increasing product sales. Most supermarkets make use of this packaging style.

The machine allows product loading. It makes the process easier and gets rid of the process where the operator goes after a moving product carton or bucket.

The PC40SR also provides a better size changing with the use of computer adjustable flights. It furtheroffers easy-to-use hand crank adjustments, which let the machine reach full production level in less than 15 minutes, even for 3-dimensional size changes.

About PAKSMART

PAKSMART comprises of Australian manufacturers who specialise in developing and manufacturing high-quality machinery for better automation of carton packaging processes. It is committed to crafting products that enhance and simplify the processes of packaging. The company has provided machinery for pharmaceutical and contract packing industry for more than 18 years now.

PAKSMART provides its customers the product support that the manufacturer alone can give. The manufacturing company based in Sydney operates nationwide. To find out more about its products, visit https://paksmart.com.au today.

