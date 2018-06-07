Environment

DLF Gardencity pledges to ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ on World Environment Day

Gurugram: In a bid to sensitize residents against the usage of plastic on the occasion of World Environment Day, DLF Gardencity organized an eco-friendly bag-making workshop at New Town Heights. A pledge was taken by all residents to make minimize the use of plastic in their daily lives and to make the world a better place. A sketching competition was also organized for kids who highlighted the beauty of nature through their creations.

Conducted by Bhavna Mehta, a social entrepreneur the workshop witnessed an enthusiastic participation from adults and kids alike. Bhavna Mehta is the founder of, EL Papel De Mano that makes a range of innovative eco-friendly products. Her products have garnered attention in events such as India International Trade Fair and World Book Fair.

“Plastic is a menace to our planet. It is non –biodegradable and a threat to both human and animal life. Every year, tones of plastic ends up in the oceans polluting the water and becoming a threat to marine life too. These activities are part of our efforts to spread awareness against the use of plastic and encourage residents to ‘go green.’ It is heartening to note that these activities received an overwhelming response from residents,” said Col Tejbir Singh, AVP (Township), DLF Gardencity.

“I enjoy sketching and would like to thank DLF Gardencity for organizing this initiative. My sketch highlights that today’s world is plagued by various environmental issues such as plastic pollution. Each of us should abstain from using plastic bags and use paper bags instead,” said Sudhanshu Sharma, a kid of New Town Heights, DLF Gardencity.

According to an estimate, approximately 5 trillion plastic bags are in use worldwide. In the last decade, human beings produced more plastic than in the whole last century.

Celebrated on 5th of June every year, World Environment Day is the United Nation’s principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It was commemorated for the first time in 1974. Since then, it has been a flagship tool for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues such as human overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. The theme for this year is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ and India is the global host for this year’s edition.

