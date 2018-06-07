Health and Wellness

Braces Fit for All at Park Orthodontics

Having crowded or wonky teeth can easily affect a person’s self-confidence when they want to smile and laugh. It’s unfair for a person to have to hide their natural radiance by keeping their smile a secret.

[GLASGOW, 7/6/2018] — At Park Orthodontics in Glasgow, offering braces to patients can bring to life their hope for a healthier, straighter smile.

At Park Orthodontics, braces serve to enhance the appearance of a smile and the oral health of a patient. Common dental problems addressed at Park Orthodontics include protruding front teeth, cross bite, overcrowded teeth or spaced out teeth, which can affect how a person bites and chews on their food, most of the time causing discomfort and leading to further complications. By correcting these issues with braces, a person can improve the quality of their life, how they eat and show off their smile.

A selection of braces at Park Orthodontics

Sometimes the people who are looking for braces would prefer to go through treatment discreetly.
If that is the case, clear and invisible alternatives to traditional braces are offered to patients at Park Orthodontics. Clear fixed braces act in the same way that metal braces do, with the difference being that these are practically invisible. At Park Orthodontics, these tooth-coloured braces are fixed onto a person’s teeth and work to shift the teeth to their desire positions over time. These braces are among the efficient and discreet teeth straightening treatments offered at Park Orthodontics, as fixing braces to the teeth gives the dentist total control over the movement of the teeth.

There are also other types of teeth straightening treatments which serve as discreet and flexible alternatives to traditional braces at Park Orthodontics. Invisalign might be suggested to patients who want the treatment to work seamlessly around their lifestyle. Invisalign is a series of clear aligners that are changed over time to move the teeth until they achieve the desired end point. They are removable, meaning they can be taken out when eating, drinking or on special occasions.

At Park Orthodontics in Glasgow, the variety of braces available to patients are all a way to enhance people’s smiles. A happier and healthier smile can be achieved.

For more information, visit http://www.parkorthodontics.co.uk/.

