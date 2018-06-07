Tech

Adult Merchant Account -Cryptocurrency account

Adult Merchant Account Company Opens A New World Of Possibilities For High Risk Online Merchants

June 7,2018- Widely accepted credit card merchant company, Gh-Bill.com proudly announce the availability of their unique payment processing solution for businesses owners categorized as high risk merchant. Gh-Bill.com provides an all-round payment solution for high risk merchants who traditionally face lots of difficulties in processing their payments in times, securely and at an affordable rate.
The company”s credit card processing service is a comprehensive full service that provides a perfect finance payment gateway solution. This unique service helps online merchants prevent fraud, offers fast approval, and accepts online VISA and Mastercard with a merchant interface overview and detailed reports.
The PCI DSS gateway goes beyond a credit card merchant account, it is a custom service credit card processing solutions and merchant accounts for so called high risk merchants specialized into FOREX, E wallets- Binary Options , online casinos and finally for the online adult industry. Merchants can register for this account at Gh-Bill.com and place it as a safe and secured option on their website.
“This is a great solution we are proud to offer. We have various credit card processing services. Our payment processing solutions fits various businesses and are widely accepted worldwide. Unlike other payment processing companies, we do not leave out any legal business. If you are considered as a high risk merchant, we welcome you to our world of endless possibilities.” Says Sam Wilson Vice President GH-BILL.COM
“If you need a secured and cost-effective online payment solution, you can easily check us out at Gh-Bill.com. Our payment solutions are centered on making business easy for you and payment easy for your clients. With GH-Bill”s IPSP solution you can apply for your own high risk merchant account. We accept Adult websites as well as Online Casinos from diversified countries as well as Forex and Cryptocurrency Exchanges and many more!
For more information, visit http://www.gh-bill.com Start accepting credit card payments (http://www.gh-bill.com)

