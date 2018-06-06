Wearable Medical Devices Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2017-2023

Wearable Medical Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Wearable Medical Devices Market by diagnostic (vital sign monitors, ECG monitors), therapeutic devices (pain management devices, insulin monitoring devices, respiratory therapy devices), site of application (handheld, headband, strap, shoe sensors) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Wearable Medical Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market are Philips Electronics, Omron Corporation, Zephyr Technology Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Johnson and Johnson, The Boston Scientific Corporation, and Life Watch AG.

The increasing focus on innovations by tech start-ups and favorable government policies are also driving the market in the coming years

The wearable medical devices market has grown significantly over the past few years as innovations and advancements in electronics, material sciences and sensor technologies have allowed various startups to introduce relatively inexpensive and fashionable devices into the market. In addition, consumer interest in personal health, growing awareness about wearable devices among the population, rise in geriatric population, increasing benefits from wearable devices and rise in disposable income, are the factors that have helped to propel this market forward. Furthermore, increasing focus on innovations by tech start-ups and favorable government policies are also driving the market in the coming years. Along with these above-mentioned driving factors, there are some restraints which are expected to hinder the market growing in coming years. Privacy issues, unaddressed regulatory issues, unfashionable products, technical difficulties and cost of these products are some of the restraining factors, which could hinder the market.

Based on type of devices, the market for wearable medical devices is segmented to diagnostic, therapeutic devices and site of application. Among these, diagnostic devices further divided into vital sign monitors, sleep and activity monitors, fetal and obstetric monitors, neuro-monitoring devices, and ECG monitors. Therapeutics devices are segmented into pain management devices, insulin monitoring devices, respiratory therapy devices, and rehabilitation devices. Based on the site of application, the market is segmented into handheld, headband, strap, shoe sensors and others.

Growing awareness among the population, increasing disposable income, and rising incidence rate of chronic diseases are few factors promoting growth in this region Geographically, the market is divided into the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middles East and Africa), and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific region is expected to display the fastest growth for wearable medical devices during the forecast period. Growing awareness among the population, increasing disposable income, and rising incidence rate of chronic diseases are few factors promoting growth in this region. Whereas, the Americas region is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of large number of players, immediate acceptance of innovative products by the consumers and increasing demand for wearable devices.

The company profile section include detailed analysis of some of the key players such as Philips Electronics, Omron Corporation, Zephyr Technology Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Johnson and Johnson, The Boston Scientific Corporation, and Life Watch AG.

9.1. Jawbone

9.2. Vitalconnect

9.3. Lifewatch

9.4. Nokia Technologies

9.5. Activeinsights

9.6. Monica Healthcare

9.7. Philips

9.8. Omron

9.9. Polar Electro

9.10. Xiaomi

