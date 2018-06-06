Thiochemicals Market Insights & Development Status till 2020

This refers to a chemical, generally an ion, where the oxygen atom in the compound is replaced by a sulphur ion. Almost all chemicals where the oxygen ion is replaced by a sulphur ion are known as thiochemicals. A reaction in which oxygen is converted to sulphur is called as thionation or thiation. Thiochemicals include thiourea, thiosulphate etc.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thiochemicals-market.html

Some of the key applications of thiochemicals constitute the animal nutrition industry and the oil and gas industry. Thiochemicals constitute a very niche market in the global chemical market. Sulphur is the key raw material that is utilized in the thionation process, which on further processing gives methyl mercaptan and other mercaptans.

Some of the key drivers of the thiochemicals market include the animal nutrition industry and the oil and gas industry. The increase in the global poultry consumption, the growing population and the untapped emerging countries in the Middle Eastern region are the main drivers for the thiochemicals market. In addition, stringent regulations on the sulfur content in fuel coupled with new petrochemical projects in the Middle Eastern countries, Asian countries, and in the U.S. and the growig use of natural gas are few of the other drivers for the thiochemicals market. In addition, the fast growing applications of thiochemicals for the desulfuration of gasoline and diesel along with its use in gas leakage detection is likely to boost the market for thiochemicals during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3524

A few thiochemicals including thioglycolates and thiolactates are used as active ingredients in the cosmetic industry as cold wave formulations for hair perms and hair straighteners. Moreover, thioglycolic acids are basic materials for the synthesis of PVC heat stabilizers.

Among the four regions, the major market for thiochemicals is North America. Owing to the high consumption of poultry in this region along with the growing number of oil and gas fields, the demand for thiochemicals is likely to increase over the next few years.

The demand for thiochemicals in Europe followed that of North America. This is due to the stringent rules and regulations put forth by the EU in order to reduce the sulphur content in the fuel.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com