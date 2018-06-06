Business

The Professionals at Troy J Leavitt Law Firm, LLC Specializes in Pursuing Family Lawsuits

Blue Springs, Missouri (webnewswire) May 30, 2018 – At Troy J. Leavitt Law Firm, LLC, you can find the caring, thoughtful, and tenacious advocacy you need to resolve any family law matter. From paternity, guardianship, and premarital agreement issues to divorce, child custody, and post-divorce modifications, they handle it all. As a full-service Blue Springs family law firm, they help individuals and families across the Kansas City Metro Area to get the results they need to preserve their immediate and long-term interests.

The spokesperson stated, “As an experienced family law attorney in Blue Springs, Troy understands the challenges you face, emotionally, financially, and legally. When your well-being, your future, and your rights are at stake, you can depend on him to provide the aggressive and professional representation you need. Our Blue Springs divorce attorney will work hard day in and day out to help you successfully move forward to the future you deserve.”

Troy J. Leavitt has helped hundreds of people through legal difficulties, serving as a trusted advisor and passionate legal advocate. Known for delivering kind and personal legal support, Troy always ensures that his clients stay informed about their case’s progress, the laws that affect their case, and what they can expect in the legal process ahead.

“Troy understands how important it is for you to protect your family and your rights, while still being able to move on in a way that is best for both you and your children. He provides empathetic and effective representation that you need to get through a divorce and move forward with your life. Also, as a criminal defense attorney in Blue Springs, Troy has extensive experience navigating the criminal justice system. He has defended numerous DWI/DUI cases and worked vigorously to protect his clients’ futures. Troy knows what is at stake, and he goes above and beyond to help you fight your charges. When life gets hard, Troy works hard for you”, added the spokesperson.

Troy is endorsed by attorneys and past clients alike for delivering exceptional service, and for providing tenacious representation in and out of court. Before he became a Blue Springs family lawyer, Troy worked as a prosecutor for 12 years, known for powerhouse representation in difficult cases, including domestic violence offenses. He is equipped with the trial-tested insight and experience to defend your every legal right, even in the courtroom.

About Troy J. Leavitt Law Firm, LLC

The experienced lawyer at Troy J. Leavitt Law Firm, LLC specializes in dealing with family lawsuits, personal injury cases, criminal defense cases and more. Visit https://www.leavittlawonline.com/

Contact Details

Name: Troy Leavitt

Address:

1500 N 7 Hwy, Suite 300
Blue Springs, MO
USA – 64014-2220

Phone Number: 816-228-6000

