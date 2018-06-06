Sulfone Polymers Market Analysis, Latest Trends and Regional Growth 2024

Global Sulfone Polymers Market: Snapshot

Several grades/varieties of sulfone polymers have gained vast applicability across a number of industries in the past few years. The relatively higher level of resistance wear and corrosion provided by these materials as compared to metals have increased their usage in medical devices and implants. Owing to their high transparency resistance, low weight, and high performance, the demand for sulfone polymers is also rising in the automotive industry for use in optical reflectors, headlight bezels, fog lamp housings, oil pumps, oil pistons, and impellers.

Increase in environmental awareness and shifting trend of automotive manufacturers toward low-weight materials for fuel efficiency and better performance are estimated to offer growth opportunities to the sulfone polymers market from 2016 to 2024.

Transparency Market Research states that the global sulfone polymers market was valued at US$805.4 mn in 2015 and is will rise to US$1,394.7 mn in 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2016 and 2024.

Applications across Automobile Industry to Continue to Gain Larger Share in Overall Market

In terms of applications, the report examines the various applications of sulfone polymer across applications in the medical, automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and industrial sectors. Of these, the applications of sulfone polymer across the medical sector led to the most promising returns, accounting for nearly 24% of the overall market in 2015.

The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well, chiefly owing to the continuous growth in the global medical industry and the availability of vast variety of medical grade sulfone polymer product varieties in the global market.

Share of segments such as automotive and aerospace are expected to exhibit moderate yet steady growth in the global market in the next few years owing to the stable rise in demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in these segments. Both the segments are expected to exhibit a nearly 6.5% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024.

