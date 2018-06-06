Environment

SHEKHAR TOLANI DIRECTOR OF SAHIB REALTY SUPPORTS #BEATPLASTICPOLLUTION ON THE WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2018

Comment(0)

Save environment say, “NO” to plastic this World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 5, Bhamla foundation hosts a theme #BeatPlasticPollution to set the pace and a good example on this World Environment Day 2018.

Shekar Tolani Director of Sahib Realty and prominent personalities from all political parties, people from Film, Sports, Business and social fields who have pledged to their support and presence to this cause.

“Beat Plastic Pollution, the theme for World Environment Day 2018, is a call to action for all of us to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges of our time. Chosen by this year’s host, India, the theme of World Environment Day 2018 invites us all to consider how we can make changes in our everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places,our wildlife and our own health” says Shekhar Tolani Director of Sahib Realty.

Shekhar Tolani of Director Sahib Realty who has been associated with many causes like “Swatch Bharat Abhiyan” , “Defecation Free Mumbai”and many more causes and stands against the causes and pollution.

“Pollution one of the primary causes of diseases and deaths in the world has slowly and steadily poisoned the environment as well . The health of the environment is now dependent upon us. We cannot afford to ignore the warning signs and continue with environment but will weaken us as well. It is a symbolic relationship that we share with the environment.”

Let this change start from today and inspire others around you by supporting them. More power to such initiatives from citizens who can be the change #BeatPlasticPollution.

Related Articles
Environment

Distribution Transformer Global Market Projected To Grow Radiantly By 2023; Asserts MRFR Unleashing Industry Forecast :

editor

Pune, India, May, 2018, /MRFR Press Release/- The demand increased for distribution transformer result in rapid expansions in the industrialization as well as growing renewable sector. ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Limited (India), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (India), Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (India), Bemag Transformer […]
Environment

Solar Panels Market Share, Current Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Industry Growth Report Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario Solar panel is the panel intended to entrap the sun’s rays as a source of energy to generate electricity and heat. It diminishes the amount of electricity produced from fossil fuels by supplying the operations with clean, renewable energy from the sun. Solar panels are also called photovoltaic or PV modules as they […]
Environment

LKM Recycling Helps Save the Earth with Its Recycling Solutions for Paper and Cardboard

LKM Recycling, a leading provider of waste management and recycling services in the UK, offers solutions for salvaging and reusing paper and cardboard waste. These solutions help businesses minimise waste and comply with environmental regulations. [SITTINGBOURNE, 30/05/2018] — LKM Recycling, a leading name in waste management and recycling services in the UK, offers recycling solutions […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *