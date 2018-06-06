Business

Rhamnolipid Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2024

Lipids are a group of naturally occurring molecules that include waxes, fats, sterols, and fat-soluble vitamins, namely vitamin A, D, E, and K. Rhamnolipids are biosurfactants produced by various bacterial species. These bacterial surfactants are extensively used in industrial applications. They are majorly produced by pathogens called Pseudomonas Aeruginosa. There are two main classes of rhamnolipids: rhamnolipids and di-rhamnolipids. Rhamnolipids are ideal materials used for cleaning oil stains. They are also used in foaming and cleaning agents in soaps, shampoos, and industrial cleaners. Rhamnolipids find application in food, pharmaceutical, and oil industries, among others.

Biosurfactants are potential replacements for synthetic surfactants in several industrial applications. These include lubrication, wetting, softening, fixing dyes, making emulsions, stabilizing dispersions, foaming, and bioremediation of organic- or inorganic-contaminated sites apart from food, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for biosurfactants due to their rising application in agriculture, detergents, and oil & gas industries is expected to drive growth of the rhamnolipids market in the near future.

Oil-contaminated soil is especially difficult for bioremediation as excess oil forms droplets or film on soil particles, which is a powerful barrier against microbial degradation. Several biosurfactants are produced by a variety of microorganisms in order to survive in an oil-rich environment. Rhamnolipids are suitable for application in the oil industry. Thus, growing application of rhamnolipids in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) due to their excellent emulsification properties is expected to positively impact the rhamnolipid market in the near future.

Moreover, increasing application of rhamnolipids in personal care products due to their good foaming and wetting tendencies is anticipated to drive the industry growth. Rising trend of functional foods, increasing acceptance of specialty detergents, and growth of the pharmaceuticals industry are some of the key factors driving the global rhamnolipids market.

