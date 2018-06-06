Tech

Recruitive Software to Exhibit at CIPD London

As one of the biggest players in the SaaS industry for recruitment, Recruitive Software has announced its attendance at this year’s CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition at London Olympia on the 13th and 14th June.
The CIPD Conference and Exhibition is the UK’s biggest HR event, which has been running for over 70 years, and now attracts over 4,000 senior HR professionals looking to source new HR products and services that will help lead their organisations into a brighter future
Recruitive Software provides highly effective white labelled recruitment solutions designed to streamline the entire recruitment process in-house on a cloud based system. CEO, Richard Clarke comments; “We are delighted to be exhibiting at the event for the fifth consecutive year as it provides us with the perfect platform to demonstrate our award winning software. The old way of recruiting no longer fits with current job seeker behaviour, Recruiting teams are evolving, hiring managers have different needs and technology has evolved. Members of our team will be on hand to answer any of your questions surrounding the use of ATS systems for your business needs.”
Recruiters looking to solve all their recruiting issues whilst reducing cost and time to hire, as well as improving their candidate’s journey, should visit Recruitive at stand B50.

