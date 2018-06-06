Polymer Concrete Market | Research Insights, Business Outlook, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Segmentation

The Global Polymer Concrete Market is segmented by Class, Type of Polymer, Application, End-Use Industry and Regions.

On the Basis of the Class, the Global Polymer Concrete Market Is segmented into polymer concrete, polymer modified concrete, polymer impregnated concrete, and others. The polymer modified concrete was the largest segment in the Global Polymer Concrete Market by class in 2017 and is expected to show rising demand during the forecast period 2018-2023 owing to its increasing applications in building & maintenance, asphalt pavements, marine applications, industrial tanks & containment, and other commercial & industrial and infrastructural projects.

On the Basis of the Type of Polymer, the Global Polymer Concrete Market is segmented into epoxy, polyester, vinyl, acrylate, latex, furan, styrene butadiene rubber, and others. The epoxy polymer were leading the global market in 2017 and is expected to show steady demand over the forecast period 2018-2023. The epoxy polymer is highly preferred in polymer modified concrete and polymer impregnated concrete owing to its superior durability, appreciable adhesion, and excellent fatigue, creep, chemical, and moisture resistance. However, polyester is also expected to exhibit high demand owing to its low cost compared to epoxy in a wide range of construction projects during the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Polymer Concrete Market is segmented into asphalt pavement, building and maintenance, industrial tanks & containments, prefabricated products for drainage systems, marine works, and others. Industrial tanks & containments, asphalt pavement, and building & maintenance activities are likely drive the Global Polymer Concrete Market owing to rapid industrialization & urbanization in emerging economies, growing building & renovation industry in developed regions, and ongoing infrastructural activities across the globe over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Polymer Concrete Market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. Commercial, industrial, and infrastructural projects are collectively accounted for high demand for polymer concrete in 2017 and are expected to drive the global polymer concrete market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Polymer Concrete Market are Sika AG (Switzerland), MAPEI Corporation (Italy), Fosroc. Inc. (U.K.), Sauereisen Inc. (U.S.), Kwik Bond Polymers (US), Dudick Inc. (U.S.), ErgonArmor (U.S.), Crown Polymers Corp. (U.S.), Cornerstone Construction Material (U.S.), and FORTE COMPOSITES, INC (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The Global Polymer Concrete Market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, which is likely to be followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Polymer Concrete and is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to show rising demand during the forecast period. Latin America held the least market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at relatively slow pace over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

