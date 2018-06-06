Godrej Alive – Feel Alive at Every Corner

Godrej Alive is such a wonderful and peaceful community where you can feel fresh and alive every day. It is the upcoming residential project at Modella Mill compound located at LBS Road, Mumbai. It is well positioned at Mulund Thane circle. It is spread over 6.7 acres of landscapes with over 50 amenities and lavish residences. Godrej Alive features 2, 3, and 4BHK homes with spacious bedrooms as well as exclusive sundecks, premium specifications to offer comfortable lifestyle. Godrej Alive is located where you will feel active and alive every day. It has over 50% of open spaces with lush greens and activities like Tai Chi, bungee dancing, digital workout which activates the body, mind and soul. This project is truly a blend of nature and luxury.
