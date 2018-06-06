Tech

Global Mosquito Repellent Market to reach a market size of $5.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Mosquito Repellent Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Mosquito Repellent Market is expected to attain a market size of $5.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The Coil market dominated the Global Mosquito Repellent Market by Product Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. The Spray market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Cream & Oil market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Large Retail Store market dominated the Global Mosquito Repellent Market by Sales Channel in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small Retail Store would achieve a market value of $1,116.5 million during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Online Store market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Vaporizer Type Mosquito Repellent Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mosquito Repellent have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Godrej Group, HRG Group (Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.), Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, and Jyothy Laboratories.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-mosquito-repellent-market/

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Segmentation

By Sales Channels

Large Retail Store
Small Retail Store
Online Store
Others
By Product Types

Coil
Spray
Cream & Oil
Vaporizer
Mat
Others
By Geography

North America Mosquito Repellent Market
US Mosquito Repellent Market
Canada Mosquito Repellent Market
Mexico Mosquito Repellent Market
Rest of North America Mosquito Repellent Market
Europe Mosquito Repellent Market
Germany Mosquito Repellent Market
UK Mosquito Repellent Market
France Mosquito Repellent Market
Russia Mosquito Repellent Market
Spain Mosquito Repellent Market
Italy Mosquito Repellent Market
Rest of Europe Mosquito Repellent Market
Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market
China Mosquito Repellent Market
Japan Mosquito Repellent Market
India Mosquito Repellent Market
Australia Mosquito Repellent Market
Singapore Mosquito Repellent Market
Malaysia Mosquito Repellent Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market
LAMEA Mosquito Repellent Market
Brazil Mosquito Repellent Market
Argentina Mosquito Repellent Market
UAE Mosquito Repellent Market
Saudi Arabia Mosquito Repellent Market
South Africa Mosquito Repellent Market
Nigeria Mosquito Repellent Market
Rest of LAMEA Mosquito Repellent Market
Companies Profiled

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
Godrej Group
HRG Group (Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.)
Enesis Group
Coghlans Ltd.
Quantum Health
Jyothy Laboratories

