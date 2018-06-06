Food Robotics Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Technological advancements in numerous domains have expanded the application possibility of robotics to an astonishing extent. Robotics and their application in the food industry is a prominent technology which has the ability to transform the procedures in food processing and handling, food serving, and palletizing & packing.

Currently the market is seeing the massively developed trend of robotics deployment in the food industry. Initially, robotics in the food industry focused on end-of-line work than the robots surpassed at it, however there was a demand for quicker and more active machines that are able to work with an advanced feature in the production line and deliver rapid pick and place processes on food products.

Increasing need to expand productivity, rising food safety rules and regulation, and increasing demand for packaged food products are the trends which are projected to drive the demand for food robotics during the forecast period. Furthermore, benefits conferred by the new technologies comprises advanced efficiency in food processing and production, reliable, quality products, and growing manufacturing efficiency which are the key drivers that are estimated to expand the overall food robotics market in the near future.

However, lack of skilled staff in developing economies, cost of fitting & fixing, and service charges of robotic systems are expected to restrain the food robotics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing production of low-cost robots and functionality of robotics are projected to provide an opportunity to boost the food robotics market during the forecast period.

The global food robotics market has been segmented by type, payload, application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of type, the market has been divided into SCARA, articulated, parallel, Cartesian, collaborative, cylindrical, and others. SCARA segment is projected to develop at a significant growth rate in the near future. Based on payload, the food robotics market can be segmented into low, medium, and high. According to application segment, the market is bifurcated into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and other application.

The palletizing and packaging segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the rising use of packaging robotics. The use of robotic solutions for packaging allows an improvement of reliability in packaging solutions and diminishing wastage. The end-use industry segment is further segregated into beverage, poultry, meat, and seafood, bakery, dairy, confectionery, fruits & vegetables, and other end-use industries.

In terms of region, the market is distributed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Furthermore, this region is mainly attributed to increasing investment for automation or robotics in the dairy industry, rising demand for automation in ready foodstuffs and meat processing which improved competitiveness in the region. As result of this, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecast period as compared to other regions.

Major companies operating in the global food robotics market includes MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD., ABB Group, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, KUKA Automation company, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Stäubli International AG, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Universal Robots A/S.