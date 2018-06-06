Business

Detectamet’s Detectable Rubber Gloves are Sensitive to Food Industry Safety Needs

Comment(0)

Detectamet’s new powder free metal detectable gloves are made from natural rubber and produced so that they are easy to put on and take off. They offer a higher level of sensitivity and the anti-slip patterned finish provides a good grip in wet and dry conditions. They are designed for safe use in Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industries and comply with FDA and EU regulations for safe contact with food.
“We have been asked by food producers for gloves that fit like a second skin and will be comfortable to wear for long periods” said James Farmer Detectamet’s head of global marketing and sales “Our new detectable rubber gloves will do exactly that, and we have already received positive feedback from our customers who have tried samples”
The metal detectability reduces the risk of contaminated products reaching the consumer and the bright blue colour makes them highly visible if lost in the process area.
These left /right specific gloves offer superior durability and strength and have a higher resistance to tearing with a specification for a 0.45mm thickness. Five sizes are supplied in boxes of 120 pairs or they can be bought as packs of a dozen pairs.
Extra benefits are derived from the bacteriostatic and fungistatic additives that are intended to prevent the growth of microbial contaminants. The low level of soluble proteins reduces the risk of negative skin response.
For more information contact James Farmer via j.farmer at us.detectamet.com.

Related Articles
Business

Adhesives Equipment Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

Study on Adhesives Equipment Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Adhesives Equipment Market by application (building & construction, disposable hygiene products, lamination, paper & packaging, […]
Business

Order Chic Cars for the Wedding – The Perfect Solution!

editor

In recent years, the lease of buses and cars is very popular. More and more people understand how convenient and profitable to organize excursions, important business meetings and wedding events with the help of rented vehicles. If you are planning a trip to the sea by a large company, then do not worry about the […]
Business

PRC Europe 2018 — Petrochemical and Refining Congress

editor

PRC Europe 2018 — Petrochemical and Refining Congress is going to take place in Berlin, Germany on May 7-8, 2018. The Congress is a closed-door event devoted to the downstream sector in Europe and it includes business program, an exhibition area and has a focus on networking. PRC Europe 2018 will unite more than 300 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *