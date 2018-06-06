Business

Denver Airport Parking Facility Partners with American Cancer Society Relay for Life for Second Year

Comment(0)

Commerce City, Colorado (webnewswire) May 30, 2018 – Canopy Airport Parking is located near the Denver International Airport (DIA) and provides 4,200 parking spaces with an enclosed indoor valet staging area, a partially enclosed indoor valet storage area, covered self-park, and open-air parking. Those who are headed to DIA for their next business or personal trip can utilize this convenient long-term parking solution with a coupon available from the facility that provides a 15% discount on all parking services with no blackout dates. From the revenue derived from this coupon, 15% will be donated to the American Cancer Society (ACS) to further their incredible efforts to fight cancer and save lives.

This will be the second year that Canopy Airport Parking has partnered with the ACS Relay For Life. Funds raised for the ACS will go towards groundbreaking cancer research, crucial patient care programs, patient education, and prevention information. This is an excellent opportunity to support a great cause while you receive affordable, quality, eco-friendly parking services.

What is the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life?

The Relay For Life is an annual team fundraising event put on by the ACS to raise funds in an effort to further their work in cancer research, patient care, and education. During the annual relay, teams will walk around a track or designated path for anywhere from 6 to 24 hours.

On top of the physical component, the participating teams continue their fundraising efforts by setting up a themed tent and collecting donations for food, games, and activities that add to their overall team fundraising goal.

Where Did the Funds from Last Year’s Relay For Life Go?

The money raised by Relay For Life last year is helping make a difference with:

– $406 million in potentially life-saving cancer research grants
– Over 1.2 million calls from patients/caregivers seeking support
– 456,000 nights of free lodging provided to patients at Hope Lodge®

When you park at Canopy Airport Parking and utilize this Relay For Life coupon, you are a part of providing support and relief for those in the fight against cancer.

Contact Canopy Airport Parking
Dennis Safford
Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications
860-856-4104
dennis.safford@propark.com
https://canopyairportparking.com

About Canopy Airport Parking

Canopy Airport Parking provides hassle-free, affordable airport parking near Denver International Airport. This facility offers a wide variety of parking solutions that will fit every need and every budget. Customers can utilize a convenient shuttle service that takes them up to the airport to be dropped off right outside the doors.

Canopy Airport Parking is also considered by many to be the greenest airport parking garage in the world. The facility is both LEED and Parksmart certified, and runs primarily on solar, wind, and geothermal technologies. Examples of green technologies you will find at Canopy Airport Parking include:

– Solar Panels – 16.9 kW solar array by Sharp Solar Electricity
– Wind Turbines – 9.6 kW wind turbine farm from Windspire Energy
– Geothermal Energy – 300-foot deep bore holes with heat pump technology
– LED Lighting – energy efficient lighting that reduces light pollution and toxic waste
– Eco-Friendly Buses – Compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, biodiesel buses and flex fuel shuttles

Located near E-470, Tower Road, and Peña Boulevard, Canopy Airport Parking is easily accessible from all routes to Denver International Airport.

###

Related Articles
Business

Local Tree Service – Finding the Right Company

editor

Property holders more often than not require a tree service for many reasons. Either an entire tree or part of the tree is obstructing the sun or a specific view they might want to have. A part of the tree is too close to a window therefore becoming dangerous should high winds come through the […]
Business

Next Generation Biometrics Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: Requirements for authentication and identification of every individual is increasing at a rapid pace. Although many industries are using biometrics as a security tool, some of them are still following the conventional methods of using tokens or access cards for authorization. Unlike access cards, biometric characters such as the face, fingerprint and hand […]
Business

Trukky Introducing Part Load Services in 30 Cities

editor

We, Trukky, are pleased to inform that we have introduced part load services in nearly 30 cities of India. In today’s world, where business is not just limited to the local area, it becomes imperative to seek more business opportunities by expanding your reach to other locations. Therefore, besides our full load shipment services, we […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *