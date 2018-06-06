Tech

All-New System Mechanic 18 Professional® is Almost Here

Dependable, vigilant, trustworthy. These are more than just adjectives – they represent the values and benefits iolo technologies has spent the last 20 years putting into our products.

It’s also why we continue to improve System Mechanic, and version 18 is almost here, with the performance power you’ve come to expect, plus:
Even greater stability and fastest version ever
Do more all at once – run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs simultaneously.
Frees up even more RAM for resource-heavy multitasking
Today’s resource-hogging apps can quickly slow down even the best PCs – System Mechanic meets that challenge head on and helps keep your PC running faster, longer, and stronger than ever before.

As always, our performance-enhancing software also includes all the essential features created to address the root causes of PC slowdown so you can enjoy browsing, downloading, watching, and gaming at top speeds.

Learn more about System Mechanic Professional at http://www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-professional/

