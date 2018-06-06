Health and Wellness

Acqua Recovery Offers Evidence-based, Holistic Approach to Substance Abuse Treatment

Comment(0)

Acqua Recovery is Utah-based rehab center that helps individuals recovering from substance abuse transform their lives through evidence-based and holistic approach.

[MIDWAY, 6/6/2018]—Acqua Recovery is offering an evidence-based and holistic approach for individuals recovering from substance abuse, alcohol abuse, and mental health problems.

The company converted a historic property into a place which can help individuals heal. The center has resort-style accommodations and other amenities that promote spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical well-being.

Evidence-based Approach Treatment

According to Acqua Recovery, the uniqueness of each patient enhances the center’s treatment method. The center uses the patient’s personality, experiences, preferences, needs, and values as the sources for clinical decisions.

To provide a holistic recovery experience, Acqua Recovery combines medically-informed therapies with meditative and recreational activities. Its comprehensive method offers a pro-recovery environment for each patient. They will undergo behavioral therapy, recreational therapy, health and nutrition, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).

The center encourages patients to connect with other patients by sharing rooms, joining group counseling, and participating in outdoor activities. Here, they are not only relating to others but also to their inner self.

Patients’ Well-Being as a Priority

Acqua Recovery aims to deliver an excellent experience in a pro-recovery environment. As much as possible, the center utilizes the best evidence-based approach to address trauma and the core issues of patients.

The residential rehabilitation center also offers the most recent education and experiences for the patient’s well-being and supports them with patience, understanding, and compassion.

Patients will learn how to connect with themselves and others more effectively, preparing them for self-reliance and safe transition into the next stages of their lives.

The center believes in patient-centered care because this embraces active engagement on every level. Acqua Recovery thinks the patients themselves are the most critical members of their care team.

About Acqua Recovery

Acqua Recovery is a residential rehab center that offers a sanctuary for individuals coping with substance abuse. The center provides an environment for hope, healing, and recovery which help transform their lives. The 20-bed mountain lodge is situated on a lakeside retreat, with plenty of space for privacy.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.acquarecovery.com/.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Use Best Skin Care Cleansers to Restore Youthful Appearance of Your Skin Tone

editor

A vibrant skin not only enhances your looks but also surely reduces aging signs. Skin is the most visible organ and also the most exposed to the environmental conditions that causes damage which ultimately results in losing the charm of beautiful skin tone. However, this can surely be replenished by using quality skin care products […]
Health and Wellness

Microcephaly Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

editor

Microcephaly is a birth defect or a neurological condition where an infant’s head is smaller as compared to other babies of same age, sex, and ethnicity. This happens due to underdeveloped brain during pregnancy or restricted brain growth after birth. During pregnancy, a child’s brain develops and grows and as a result the head grows […]
Health and Wellness

Most Commonly Abused Prescription Drugs

editor

If you thought only abuse is limited to street drugs, check again. In addition to illegal street drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, many people abuse prescription drugs or medicines. Prescription drug abuse creates as severe health issues as are caused by the illegal drugs. Most people think that the medicines prescribed by their doctors […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *