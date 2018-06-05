Sterol Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2026

Sterol, also known as steroid alcohol, is defined as a subgroup of steroids. It belongs to an important class of organic molecules. It occurs naturally in plants, animals, and fungi, and can also be produced by some bacteria. Sterols found in plants are known as phytosterols. Sterols found in animals are known as zoosterols. Important zoosterols include cholesterol, while notable phytosterols include campesterol, sitosterol, and stigmasterol. Plant sterols are naturally occurring substances found primarily in grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Plant sterol helps lower the cholesterol level in the body. Therefore, plant sterol is gaining importance in various end-use applications such as food, beverages, and dietary supplements. Plant sterol supplements are primarily consumed by people suffering from heart diseases.

Global Sterol Market: Drivers and Restraints

High-growth potential in emerging markets and untapped regions provides new growth opportunities for market players. The sterol market is driven by the rise in customer awareness about superior quality food, which should be balanced and nutritive. Increase in health consciousness across the globe is boosting the sterol market. Sterol provides additional benefits such as low cholesterol and lower risk of diseases. This is another factor augmenting the sterol market. Rapid investment in science and technology and rise in healthcare costs are also driving the sterol market. Moreover, growth in aging population are propelling the growth of sterol market.

Excessive consumption of sterols can cause severe health issues and side effects. This is a major factor restraining the growth of sterol market.

In terms of application, the sterol market can be divided into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and feed.

In terms of geography, the sterol market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the market in the near future. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Global Sterol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the sterol market include BASF SE, Bunge Limited, Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., DuPont, Cargill Inc., ADM, Arboris, LLC, HyPhyto Inc., and Gustav Parmentier GmbH.

