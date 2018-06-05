Business

Peel & Reveal Labels Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Global peel & reveal labels market: Overview

In the world of rapidly rising demand of attractive and convenient packaging to maintain a leading position among competitors, even the small part of the packaging, such as labels, need to be designed with innovative ideas. Continuous research and advancements in labelling solutions have resulted in the introduction of peel and reveal labels to various industries.

Peel and reveal labels contains printed additional surfaces between two layers of the label for providing massive information in the minimum area. Other than providing additional information about products, the peel & reveal labels have applications in coupons, wine pairing, and various others. Due to high usability of peel & reveal labels in multiple industries, the peel & reveal labels market is indicated to be large and further expanding at high pace.

Global peel & reveal labels market: Dynamics

The application of peel and reveal labels is not limited to coupons, recipes, warnings, instructions or others that are currently in use, the use of these labels can be made very innovative which attracts consumers and dramatically impacts the demand of the primary product. Thus, the possibility of highly innovative applications of the peel and reveal labels has driven the market.

Along with this, the fact that peel and reveal labels accommodate huge information in a low surface area of the packaging by providing additional surfaces for printing, enables them to gain an edge in terms of consumer preference. This allows to wrap-up the legal information about the product in a very small area and leaves a large area for branding and promotion of the product, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the packaging. This fact has driven the peel and reveal labels market at the primary product manufacturers’ end.

Global peel & reveal labels market: Segmentation

The peel & reveal labels market can be segmented on the basis of number of layers as

  • 2 layers

  • > 2 layers

The peel & reveal labels market can be segmented on the basis of application as

  • Warnings & instructions

  • Multiple language descriptions

  • Recipes

  • Coupons & Contests

  • Additional information

  • Others

The peel & reveal labels market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industries as

  • Chemical

  • Food

  • Beverage

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Medical

  • Cosmetics

  • Others

Global peel & reveal labels market: Geographical Outlook

Due to high adoption of peel and reveal labels in food, beverage and chemical industries, the peel & reveal labels market regional market depends on the production of these end-user industries in the region. North America and Western Europe are the regions with highly developed economies and high demand for aesthetic packaging for packaged food and beverage products.

The Asia Pacific, especially China possesses a large size of chemical, food and beverage industry, indicating a large market opportunity for peel and reveal labels in the region. Middle East countries have significant chemical and cosmetics industry with some of the developed economies in the region, indicating considerable demand for peel and reveal labels in the region. As these labels can find application in any industry due to extremely high applicability, Latin America and Eastern Europe might result in great opportunities in the regions.

Global peel & reveal labels market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the peel & reveal labels market are

  • C S Labels Ltd

  • Denny Bros Ltd

  • OPM Group Ltd

  • Wakefield & Co (Self Adhesive) Labels Ltd

  • Barco Labels

  • Harkwell Labels Ltd

  • Abbey Labels Ltd

  • Jenacre Labels Ltd

  • Jet Label & Tape LTD

