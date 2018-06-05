Business

Eli Motors Offers Trusted Experience for Buyers

For 17 years, Eli Motors has been on a mission to deliver the highest quality used cars for the lowest prices to Toronto, North York and nearby areas.

The company wants its customers to drive safely for as long as possible so each vehicle comes with a thorough inspection. This has led to their sterling reputation as a dealership, which places customer interest as their highest priority.

Eli Motors stocks plenty of manufacturers, including Audi, Lexus, Toyota, Honda and Infiniti. If they don’t have the car a customer is looking for, they will go out of their way to find it. Their attentive consultations provide buyers with the best vehicle for their desired budget. Several high appraisals can be found on their Facebook page and homepage.

The company’s website lets potential customers do much of the work before even stepping onto the lot. They can calculate and apply for financing or view detailed breakdowns of every vehicle in stock. Buyers can search for a vehicle by make, model, price range or car type. Customers who want to trade in a vehicle but are unsure of its worth can fill out an appraisal form to get an offer.

At Eli Motors, each vehicle comes with a CARPROOF® vehicle history report so customers are aware of any past accidents or repairs, letting them buy with confidence. Their mission is to deliver vehicles with quality, trust and reliability so customers driving off the lot can be sure their hard-earned money has been spent on a safe and secure vehicle.

For more information about the business and their vehicles, go to the Eli Motors homepage or call 1-866-568-7040.

About Eli Motors: Eli Motors has built their success over the last 17 years on their dedication to working toward their success as one of the most reliable used car dealership in the Toronto area. They provide customer consultations, financing and test drives and accept trade-ins. Their high customer satisfaction comes from their record of inspection and safety, which includes a CARPROOF® vehicle history with every car. With a car from Eli Motors, drivers know they are good hands.

Company: Eli Motors
Address: 4490 Chesswood Drive, Unit 1, Toronto, Ontario M3J 2B9, Canada
Phone No.: 866-568-7040
Email address: info@elimotors.cass
http://www.elimotors.ca/

