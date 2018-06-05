Automotive Head-up Display Market: Future Forecast Assessed on the basis of how the Market is Predicted to Grow

Automotive head-up display or HUD, is a technical and safety feature transparent device, which displays key information such as navigation direction, speed of the car, time, and distance travelled, directly in the driver’s line of sight. The automotive head-up display avoids and reduces chances of distraction of the driver by providing key information to him. It displays information either on the windshield of the car or on a separate screen. The automotive head-up display is presently installed in the latest models of cars such as Jaguar XF, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, BMW 7series, Audi A7, and Mercedes-Benz S-class.

Rise in demand for automotive head-up display, which is generally available in the new cars owing to its advantages of projecting key information, is expected to drive the automotive head-up display market during the forecast period. Furthermore, in older vehicles, it is possible to install the automotive head-up display owing to its low-cost structure. Certain automotive head-up displays also respond to voice command and recognize hand gestures owing to the increase in modernization in the automobile industry. This enables the motorist of the vehicle to opt for the shortest possible route or distance to travel.

The automotive head-up display uses nano-technologies in order to avoid double reflection. These systems provide night vision, which projects all the major information to the driver on the screen and is expected to drive the adoption of automotive head up display in automotive industries during the forecast period. It provides lucrative opportunities for modernization of the automotive industry. Automotive head-up displays are expensive and non-upgradable in passenger vehicles, which is anticipated to be a major restrain to the automotive head-up display market during the forecast period.

The automotive head-up display market can be segmented based on technology, vehicle type, head-up display type, engine type, sales channel, and region. Based on technology, the automotive head-up display market can be bifurcated into two segments. In terms of technology, the augmented reality HUD segment accounts for a prominent share of the market as compared to the other segment. Any standard model of a modern vehicle is generally equipped with the augmented reality HUD system, which provides visual attention to the driver in reality.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive head-up display market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominates the automotive head-up display market, as compared to the commercial vehicles segment. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period owing to the higher rate of adoption of auto HUD systems in the segment.

Based on the head-up display type, the automotive head-up display market can be segregated into windshield HUD system and other segments. The windshield HUD system segment accounts for a prominent share of the market. The windshield HUD system conveys relevant information to the driver directly on the windscreen in his line of sight.

In terms of engine type, the automotive head-up display market can be segmented into internal combustion engine, battery electric vehicle, and other segments. The internal combustion engine segment holds a significant share of the markets as compared to the other segments. This is due to the higher number of vehicles deployed with internal combustion engines.

Based on sales channel, the automotive head-up display market can be divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and another segment. The OEMs segment accounts for a major share of the market owing to increasing focus on safety features from both manufacturers and consumers. Furthermore, a decline in the cost of upgraded head-up display is expected to propel the OEMs segment.

Based on geography, the automotive head-up display market can be segmented into five regions. Europe accounts for a major share of the global automotive head-up display market owing to the high rate of adoption of head-up displays and the expansion of the automotive sector, leading to an increased production of vehicles incorporated with head-up displays, especially in Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. Furthermore, the automotive head-up display market in the region is witnessing expansion owing to advancements in technology and safety regulations by the European Union.

Key players operating in the global automotive head-up display market include BAE System, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Viseton Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Yazaki Corporation, and Exploride Inc.