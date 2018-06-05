Business

All Things Ride Invites Riders to Win Free Sportive Entry to Étape du Tour 2018



All Things Ride, the newest cycling community in the UK, invites amateur riders to join Étape du Tour 2018 in the French Alps. It offers free entries into this renowned annual multi-stage cycling event.

[UNITED KINGDOM, 5/6/2018] – UK’s newest cycling community, All Things Ride, invites amateur riders to gear up for Étape du Tour 2018. It offers free sportive entries into this renowned annual long-distance cycling event through a social media promo that will run until June 4.

Étape du Tour — The Most Famous Sportive Cycling Event in the World

This coming July 8th, during Étape du Tour 2018, 15,000 amateur riders will get a taste of what it’s like to be a rider on the Tour de France. This event for non-professional riders is a 169km ride that will start in Annecy. It will then demand the cyclists to peddle hard to pass the four climbs of Col de la Croix-Fry and the Colombière, as well as the steep climb to Plateau des Glieres. The last push for them will be a fast, downhill finish to Le Grand-Bornand. This route is the same course that professional riders will take to complete Stage 10 of Tour de France.

Entry into this event is now closed, but All Things Ride has sportive entries to give away on social media platform Instagram.

All Things Ride Promo Mechanics

The promo, which was posted last May 23 on All Things Ride’s Instagram account, invites riders to win up to four sportive entries to Étape du Tour 2018. To enter the contest, riders must like the promo post and share it (and tag All Things Ride’s Instagram account on repost) before midnight of June 4. Winners will be chosen at random and announced after the promo deadline.

Winners need to organise their travel and accommodation, but All Things Ride can help sort this, too. As an official tour operator for Étape du Tour, All Things Ride creates itineraries and assists riders joining the cycling event in French Alps.

About All Things Ride

All Things Ride is UK’s newest countrywide community that brings like-minded cyclists together. It arranges itineraries and offers assistance to riders who want to join cycling events here and abroad. It even tailors a trip to suit a rider’s needs, providing bike hire, insurance or extra night accommodations.

To know more about All Things Ride and its offerings, visit https://www.allthingsride.com.

