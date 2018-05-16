Lifestyle

TravelSmart VIP Recognized With Prestigious Gold ARDA Award For Resort Architecture

editor Comment(0)

TravelSmart VIP, Sunwing Travel Group’s exclusive vacation membership club, was honored with the Gold ARDA award in the Resort Architecture category for their Royalton Negril property in Negril, Jamaica.

“Receiving the Gold Award from ARDA is an absolute honor for us” commented the Marketing Director of TravelSmart VIP. “This accomplishment serves to reinforce the quality of the products we offer to our members and allows us to continue providing the best vacation experiences”

In addition to the esteemed Gold ARDA Award, TravelSmart VIP also received three Silver ARDA Awards in the categories of Sales Center, Project Team and Customer Relations Manager.

The ARDA Awards Program is committed to recognizing outstanding accomplishments in the resort industry in categories that include overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing accomplishments, product design, advertising and staff.

The American Resort Development Association convention was held May 6-10 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Black Dial 100M Dz4291 Mens Watch : Speedy Freddies Love It

editor

Industrial looks in gunmetal tone has always been men’s favorite. Add to that a dash of orange and things suddenly turned a lot more interesting. A dark, reserved ambience gets a vibrant, energetic touch and turns the Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Black Dial 100M DZ4291 Mens Watch an everyday casual wear, ideally fit for styles […]
Lifestyle

Authentic Justin Bieber Clothing Now Available at Never before Prices for All Justin’s Fans

editor

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China; 11, December 2017: A fan always loves to follow the style of his/her favorite star. Justin Bieber is a youth icon with an enormous fan following all across the world. For all Justin’s fans, bieber-clothing.com is a one-stop destination to purchase authentic Justin Bieber merchandise at reduced prices. The online store brings […]
Lifestyle

Abaya Popularity Continues to Thrive For SHUKR Despite Competition

editor

While the competition for abaya sales is strong, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to stand out from the crowd by showing Muslim women they do not have to substitute modesty for style. Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *