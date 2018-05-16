Tech

SAP Hybris solutions for Airlines

editor Comment(0)

It has passed a hundred of years since the Wright brothers took off the heavier-than-air aircraft at the first time in human history. They were aiming to make a point-to-point transit with vehicle controlled high in the air. It’s gone a long way from that great day, civil flights became an ordinary thing, and there is a competitive market of air transport providers. Today’s traveler expects from airlines far more than moving passengers from one place to another.

At present, people often associate aviation industry with civil or military vehicles. Multiple service providers are hidden from their eyes. Some suppose there are certain systems used in the airline industry for managing daily operations as well as activities concerned maintenance of airports, fleets, booking and selling tickets. But in fact, airline companies draw upon the work of leading software providers which develop solutions for the general use of retailers. The collection of air travel tailored tools is SAP airline solutions.

More: https://www.aimprosoft.com/blog/sap-hybris-solutions-for-airlines/

Related Articles
Tech

Position Tracking System Market Segments, Growth, Size, Industry Profits and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: The position tracking system market isn’t just growing, it is accelerating. Position tracking system allows tracking the current position of an object or a person through sensors and technologies being implemented. GPATS, Position Tracking Systems, Kongsberg Maritime and Advanced Real-time Tracking are a few major players in the global position tracking system market. […]
Tech

Global Gyro Sensors Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2018 – 2026

editor

Gyro Sensors mainly sense the rotational motion and changes in orientation that human finds difficulty to sense. Gyro sensors sensing devices effectively augment human motion. The Gyro Sensors market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Gyro sensors are primarily used in sensing devices to measure angular […]
Tech

Skills Required for Data Analytics

editor

By Pradipto Chakrabarty, Regional Director, CompTIA India Over the past several years, it has become easy to grow numb to statistics showing the amount of digital data being generated. Cisco predicts that by 2019 global IP Traffic will reach 2 zettabytes by 2019. (for reference, 1 zettabyte = 1 billion terabytes). However, data growth does […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *