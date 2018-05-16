Kansas City Concrete Solutions Offers Excellent Epoxy Flooring Solutions at Affordable Price

Overland Park, Kansas (webnewswire) May 10, 2018 – Kansas City Concrete Solutions has been around the area for many years providing excellent service to businesses and consumers throughout the whole Midwest. Transforming dull concrete into something fabulous, their team focuses on your needs and desires to ensure their clients have the best-finished product. They offer concrete flooring solutions that are affordable yet exquisite. They are certified consultants of Ameripolish, Prosoco, and Super Abrasive Process and can offer you the best in durable concrete floors.

According to the spokesperson,” A clean and inviting place is one that is easy to maintain and clean. If ease of use and durability is what you are looking for in flooring, look no further than Concrete Solutions! We’re your epoxy flooring experts in the Kansas City area. Flakes, resins, and hardeners when mixed, turn into a thick plastic-like substance called epoxy. This can be applied as a viable option to conventional flooring options like marble, wood or ceramic tiles. They are extremely resistant to degradation and weather and ideal for use in commercial or industrial environments as flooring.”

The skilled workers of Kansas City Concrete Solutions lay the floor as per your specifications- i.e., either on a metal deck or give it a nice brush finish. They also undertake customized finishes and have helped hundreds of clients in creating award-winning designs. Besides laying concrete floors, they also help clients with polishing and coating. While the former makes your flooring look new, the latter helps to protect your concrete floor for life.

“Epoxy floor coatings are easy to maintain. Other floors tend to hold dust because the surface keeps on eroding. But epoxy is sealed tightly leaving little chance for eroding. All you need to do is to use a dry mop, and the floor is shining. As epoxy is resistant to mold, health issues such as asthma or allergies can be kept at bay. You can come up with a wide variety of design ideas with flake epoxy flooring,” added the spokesperson.

Kansas City Concrete Solutions have more than 10 years of experience and specializes in concrete polishing and epoxy flooring for residential and industrial use. They use the finest quality products including military grade materials and resins.

About Kansas City Concrete Solutions

