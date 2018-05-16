Uncategorized

India International CSR Conclave 2018

Comment(0)

The second India International CSR Conclave and Awards 2018 organized on Saturday at the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, PHD House, New Delhi, concluded on an enlightening note. The event was jointly organized by MediaBytes, presented by Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Deemed to be University and Managed by Brand India. Sagar Kaushik, a Social Innovator, of Pleasin Strides Foundation felicitated all the Guests and Speakers with an Innovative Environmental Friendly Plant.

The concept of corporate social responsibility developed very fast in the last few years. Today it is considered an important part of the strategic business of large corporations. Simultaneously, CSRs are contributing a lot to making the corporate entities socially responsible citizens. So that it could also give valuable support in the promotion of social activities. Sandeep Behera, brand head of the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, said, “Our institute continues to organize awareness programs on CSRs, so that the CSR of the industry is spent in the right direction”.

Dr. Bindeshwari Pathak, founder of the Sulabh Sanitary and Social Improvement Movement, Colonel Tiwari, Executive Director of DLF Limited, and 28 other speakers and dignitaries took part in this program.

The topic of the discussion at the Conclave was why corporate social innovation is important for a better future, how technology and innovation can contribute to finding solutions related to economic and environmental, in today’s current situation.
The presentations and interactive sessions helped delegates to build a business case for CSR in their organizations. It brought together influential leaders, policy-makers, policy influencers, eminent CSR practitioners and key stakeholders to create an unparalleled platform for the exchange of dialogues.

Beacon Limited was conferred with CSR Environmental Project of the Year and Bharati Foundation won 10 different categories including the CSR award in the field of education.

