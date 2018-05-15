Lifestyle

Kerala Tourism’s Project Muziris Chosen Best Innovative Tourism Project at Global Star Awards 2018

Kerala Tourism’s prestigious ‘Project Muziris’ has been chosen the Best Innovative Tourism Project at the Global Star Awards 2018, the premiere tourism and hospitality awards event. Mr. Noushad P M, Managing Director of the Muziris Projects Ltd. has received the prominent award at the event held in New Delhi.
Project Muziris was picked for the award as it has added to Kerala’s array of attractions. Project Muziris will help reinstate the historical and cultural significance of the legendary port of Muziris, which makes a part of Central Kerala, the award committee said.
Global Star Awards 2018, instituted by Flashback Showcase Pvt. Ltd, is a unique initiative that aspires to bring together luxury, travel and hospitality on a common platform. The awards aim at felicitating the ‘people’ and ‘enterprises’ who are making a difference in the growth of the sector.
The awards function was attended by leaders and stalwarts of the business world and politics, celebrities, bureaucrats, diplomats, and Ambassadors of various countries.

