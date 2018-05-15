Interviews and Features

‘Italian Masterpieces’ Revealed for the First Time in 80 Years

editor Comment(0)

As a small boy Giovanni Carrus was in absolute awe of the masterpieces that sprawled the walls and ceilings of the churches and historic buildings of his native land, Italy. He went home and began painting with just a tooth brush and some egg yolk…

Giovanni told us a story how his parents weren’t very impressed with his first attempts at painting wall murals, and one day painted over them…except for the angels that still remain on his mothers ceiling today!

Another time his father cut up one of his canvas paintings to reline the soles of his worn out shoes!

For the admirer of exceptional art, you can expect to experience a rich spectrum of colors in Giovanni’s oil paintings, as he explores the themes and settings which his home town of Monterosso – Le Cinque Terre – Italy is world famous for.

These days Giovanni’s inspiration comes from the unspoilt scenery of the east coast of Australia where he now resides with his family.

After more than 50 years of gifting his art to family, close friends and charity organisations, his daughter Larissa who is a web designer has just completed an online gallery of his works available to purchase as reproductions.

For the first time in almost 80 years Giovanni’s childhood scenes have come to life in his remarkable imagery that will take you on a detailed journey through memory, color and atmosphere.

To learn more about Giovanni’s inspiring story and his continued passion for painting, you can view Giovanni’s art and a short video interview of him here. https://www.artistikcreations.com.au/giovanni-carrus/

For interviews and gallery exhibition requests contact Larissa 61404468153

Related Articles
Interviews and Features

Sands Resorts Cotai Strip Macao Properties Take Three of Macao’s Seven Places in Prestigious ‘China’s Top 100 Hotels’ Awards

editor

(Macao, Nov.18, 2016) – The Venetian® Macao, Conrad Macao, Cotai Central and Four Seasons Hotel Macaohave been named among China’s Top 100 Hotels at the prestigious China Travel Awards 2016, held by the Chinese edition of leading travel magazine, Travel + Leisure. In this year’s edition, an impressive seven of the 100 hotels across Greater […]
Interviews and Features

One Man’s Road To Success

editor

Tristan Angelini is known by family and friends as someone who is outgoing, family-oriented and very much fun to be with. But, let’s get to know the serious side of Tristan as a business entrepreneur. We have the opportunity to interview him and perhaps he can let us into a few secrets on his success. […]
Interviews and Features

Find Best Exhibition Staff Online

editor

Events and exhibitions are one of the best platforms for the companies to promote their products and services in the market. Active participation in exhibitions can help companies find new customers, business partners and also study the market trends with first-hand information collected by the exhibition staff. This is the reason that companies need to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *