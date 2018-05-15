Isostearic Acid Market: Key Manufactures and Opportunity Analysis 2022

A research study titled, “Isostearic Acid Market by Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the Isostearic Acid Market is projected to be around $492.35 million by 2022.

The global Isostearic Acid market was worth USD 281.67 million in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 492.35 million by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Research Study:

In 2013 the demand of the global Isostearic Acid market was 48.2 kilo tons and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Europe was the dominant regional market that registered for 32 percent of the total utilization.

Europe is relied upon to proceed with its strength over the conjecture time frame. The area however is anticipated to witness serious rivalry from quickly developing Asia Pacific. U.S. is the main country expending isostearic corrosive in North America and records for a noteworthy offer in the local market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe substantial growth in the following years. Fast development of personal care industry in China, India and Indonesia is relied upon to drive the local isostearic acid demand throughout the following years. Development of oleo chemicals industry by virtue of accessibility of key raw materials in abundance is likewise anticipated that would fuel the local market.

Isostearic Acid Market – Report Overview:

In 2012 the demand of the global isostearic acid market was 46.0 kilo tons. Development of personal care sector of Latin America and Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the major factor for boosting the global isostearic acid market. Isostearic acids are a useful ingredient in personal care products due to its oxidation and odor stability.

Isostearic acid applications for the products used for personal care are lip color cosmetics, liquid soaps, skin care, bath & shower products, sun protection creams. Isostearic acid is extremely useful as emulsifier and emollient relying on the kind of personal care product that has been manufactured and as cleaning agents.

Rising awareness among consumers in regards to utilizing products that are bio-based combined with increasing health issues is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Rising requirement of natural products due to potential damage caused because of utilization of poisonous specialists delivered by petrochemical items has provoked the utilization of isostearic acid. It incorporates various chemical ester subordinates utilized as a part of individual care and beauty care products items which is one of the factors to fuel the demand of the product.

Synthetic esters in light of isostearic acid incorporate ethyl isostearate, pentaerythrityl tetraisostearate, isostearyl isostearate, glycerol monoisostearate, isopropyl isostearate, and sorbitan isostearate and trimethylolpropane tri-isostearte.

Isostearic Acid Market – Regional Outlook:

The dominating regional market in 2013 was Europe that represented just beneath 33% of worldwide utilization in 2013. Growing demand for cosmetics in Italy, France and United Kingdom along with the development of personal care sector in countries like Ukraine, Poland and Russia is anticipated to drive the growth of this market significantly.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Isostearic Acid Market – Top Major Market Players:

The major players in the market are Jarchem Industries Inc, Arizona chemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, Olean NV and Croda International.

