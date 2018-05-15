Business

High Performance Systems was 8th largest purchaser of Sherwin Williams flooring products in 2017

Their humble beginning started in 1988 with the current President’s father designing and fabricating steel tank linings. This early work laid the foundation for HPS Corp to fully understand different flooring systems and be able to grow into the business they are today.

Currently, HPS Corp has grown into a national business that serves facilities across the nation in industries such as food and beverage, chemical processing, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. They implement a “turnkey” approach that factors in aspects of facility design such as pitching of the existing substrate, trench drain installation, as well as custom design and installation of various resinous flooring systems that still fits the client’s schedule, plant conditions, and budget. HPS Corp has also expanded their flooring solutions to include metallic, epoxy, urethane cement, electrostatic dissipative, quartz and flake, quick cure, and moisture tolerant systems. In fact, HPS Corp have just been named Sherwin Williams 8th largest purchaser of flooring products in 2017. Even though they have rapidly expanded into one of the leaders in the protective surfaces field, they are still a family business that now has three generations of experience.

HPS Corp credits a lot of their success to maintaining their independent status because it allows them to better specify and tailor a flooring system precisely designed to meet the needs of their clients and creates a long-term solution while keeping budget in mind. With the ever-growing innovations of today’s protective coatings market, they have been putting more of emphasis on implementing the cutting-edge technology to stay on the forefront of the industry. HPS Corp have also placed a priority on continuing to educate their staff on new protective coatings products and best practice for installing them. HPS Corp take pride in how far they have come but that does not mean that they have stopped trying to improve and grow. With their newly renovated website, expansion into more industries, and implementation of the latest resinous products there is no reason to think they could not be the top purchasers of Sherwin Williams products in 2018.

For more information about High Performance Systems Corporation visit https://www.highperformancesystems.com/

