Future of Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Study on Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by type (two way catalytic converters, three way catalytic converters, diesel oxidation catalytic converters), materials (platinum, palladium, rhodium), end use (passenger cars, light, heavy commercial vehicles) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Catalytic Converter over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive catalytic converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive catalytic converter market covers segments such as type, materials, and end use. The type segments include two way catalytic converters, three way catalytic converters, and diesel oxidation catalytic converters. On the basis of materials the global automotive catalytic converter market is categorized into platinum, palladium, rhodium, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end use the automotive catalytic converter market is segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive catalytic converter market such as, Faurecia, Tenneco, Benteler International AG, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Eberspacher Group, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sango Co.Ltd., Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive catalytic converter market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive catalytic converter market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive catalytic converter market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive catalytic converter market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market

4. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Two Way Catalytic Converters

4.2 Three Way Catalytic Converters

4.3 Diesel Oxidation Catalytic Converters

5. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials 2017 – 2023

5.1 Platinum

5.2 Palladium

5.3 Rhodium

5.4 Others

6. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4 Others

7. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.1.2 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.1.3 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.1.4 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Type

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Materials

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by End Use

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Faurecia

8.2 Tenneco

8.3 Benteler International AG

8.4 Magneti Marelli S.P.A

8.5 Eberspacher Group

8.6 Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd

8.7 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

8.8 Sango Co.Ltd.

8.9 Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

8.10 Others

